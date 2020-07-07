Margaret Harris, spokeswoman of the World Health Organisation, has sent a frightening warning to air travellers about the coronavirus: it is now ubiquitous.

She urged travellers to protect themselves by wearing masks on planes.

She also urged them to keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia.

“If it’s anywhere, it’s everywhere and people travelling have to understand that,” Reuters reported her as saying.





“This virus is widespread and people have to take that very, very seriously.”

Travellers should “remember things will change, or may well change”, Harris said at a Geneva briefing.

“We’re seeing a lot of upticks, a lot of changes in different countries, countries that had successfully shut down their first transmission are seeing second upticks,” she added.

She cited Australia and Hong Kong.