Mavin Records singer and songwriter Korede Bello comes through with the official music video for his new single entitled, “Mi Casa Su Casa.”

The visual was directed by Visualgod and assisted by Korede Bello.

Bello is best known for his hit single “Godwin”. Captioning the post about the song, he wrote:





Dearly Belloved,

I got a new EP compiled specially for you. It’s called #TableForTwo.

It’ll be out on the 24th of this month but you can pre-add it right now with the link in my bio.

Thank you 🤎