Ghanaian recording artiste, songwriter and performer Kelvyn Boy drops a new single and video, entitled “Killa Killa”.
The song comes after his previous singles “Momo” and “Black Lives Matter”.”Killa Killa” is a vibe from the “Mea” hitmaker.
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
