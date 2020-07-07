By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has shared pictures of his daughter to the world for the first time on his partner Kasi Bennett’s birthday.

The eight-time Olympic Gold medallist and his long time partner, Bennett welcomed their bundle of joy in May.

In celebration of Kasi’s birthday, the pair decided to give the world its first glimpse of their daughter while revealing they have named her Olympia Lightning Bolt.





Usain, 33, wrote in an Instagram post: “I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.

“Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family [sic].”

He added: ‘I Love you and happy 21th birthday.’

Kasi captioned one image: “My gift… Olympia Lightning Bolt.”