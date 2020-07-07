The United States government is planning to ban TikTok and other Chinese social media apps over national security concerns.

Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of state suggested the move during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday, July 6.

When asked by Ingraham whether the United States should be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, “especially TikTok.”

He said: “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura.





“I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Washington’s top diplomat added that people should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

His comment comes after US lawmakers raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data, accusing the short-form video app of being a threat to national security because of its ties to China.

They also allege that the company could be compelled to “support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance.