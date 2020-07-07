By Harrison Arubu/New York

UN spokesman, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, confirmed to newsmen in New York on Tuesday that the secretariat had received the U.S.’ withdrawal letter from the World Health Organisation. .

But he clarified that withdrawal conditions included a one-year notice and fulfilment of full financial obligations.

The U.S. is the largest single financial contributor to the WHO, providing not less than 400 million dollars (N150 billion) in 2019.





Trump has only complied with the one-year notice of withdrawal by notifying the United Nations and Congress of his country’s withdrawal from the WHO, effective July 6, 2021.

In April, Trump announced suspension of funding to the global health body, accusing it of being biased in favour of China.

He accused China of covering up the COVID-19 outbreak on its soil before it was too late to contain it, and WHO of keeping quiet under pressure from China.

“China has total control over the health organisation,” the president had said, without offering any proof.

Trump also gave WHO an ultimatum to reform.

But before the ultimatum expired, he announced he was pulling the U.S. out of the organisation and redirecting his country’s financial contributions elsewhere.

A leading Democratic senator, Mr Robert Menendez, confirmed in a tweet that the U.S. Congress received the president’s letter.

“Congress received notification that POTUS (President of the United States) officially withdrew the US from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic.

“To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic and incoherent doesn’t do it justice.

“This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick and America alone,” he wrote.