Mary Trump’s explosive new tell-all book about the Trump family claims that U.S. President Donald Trump only got into Wharton Business School because of a fraudulently obtained SAT score.

According to the New York Times, Mary Trump claims Donald Trump paid someone to take the pre-collegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf.

Mary Trump also claims that this fraudulent score helped him get into the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school.

Trump often boasts attending the school.





The upcoming book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” paints a frightening portrait of how the president was groomed by his father to be ruthless and unsympathetic toward other people.

Even though the Trump family has sued to stop the book’s publication, it is currently slated for release next week.