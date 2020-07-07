‘Put A Praise, Immediately, Happy” crooner and gospel artiste Tasha Cobbs Leonard has added a new age, today July 7th 2020.

The multiple award winning musician took to Instagram to announce the good news with the post written here: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY‼️‼️‼️ Thank you Lord for another opportunity fulfill purpose and Glorify Your name!❤️❤️

Tasha released the extended play ‘Grace’ in 2013 with EMI Gospel. At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, she won the Grammy for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

She dropped the Intercession EP recently.



