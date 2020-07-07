By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to rename Ibadan airport after former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who died recently.

Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25 from multiple organ failure due to COVID-19 complications.

Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (Oyo North) moved the points, urging the Upper Assembly to immortalise the statesman.





He also urged that a high-powered delegation be sent to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State.

Members of the Assembly also observed a minute of silence to honour the deceased.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan approved the motion after a voice vote was reached.