By Paul Iyoghojie

A 27-year old female sales manager with a textile shop on Martins Street, Lagos Island, Aisha Ishola, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing gold jewelry worth N2.5million.

The jewelry belonged to a businessman, Afeez Oshodi Glover.

The police at Lion Building Division, Lagos Island arrested the accused following a complaint by Glover.





Aisha Ishola was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku, told the court that Ishola committed the offence on 18 May at Martins Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Njoku informed the court that the complainant reported that he bought some textile materials from the accused and entrusted it in her care with 121.2 grams of gold Jewelry to help him send it to a customer in the U.S.A by courier.

But the accused, he said, stole the gold Jewelry and sent only the textile materials to the recipient.

Njoku further told the Court that during investigation, Ishola insisted that she sent all the items to the recipient in the U.S.A.

But when the police led the accused to the courier company that sent the items, it found that the jewelry was not listed in the manifest.

He said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ishola, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 14 July, for mention.

She ordered that the defendant be kept at the Lion Building Division in compliance with the COViD 19 protocols till she perfected the bail conditions.