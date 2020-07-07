Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has broken the silence on a statement purportedly issued by the body defending the innocence of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was on Monday arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, over allegations of fraud.

Sagay on Tuesday said PACAC never issued a statement concerning Magu’s travail and that the purported statement released to the media on Monday by Prof Femi Odekunle, a member of the body, was his personal opinion and did not represent PACAC’s position.

Odekunle had accused the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami of lacking commitment to the anti-graft war and being the arrowhead of power blocs that wanted Magu out.





Sagay, in a statement by PACAC’s Communications Officer, Aghogho Agbahor, said Odekunle spoke for himself.

The statement said the attention of the Chairman of the PACAC had been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members, Prof Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee.

“If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channelled to the President and not to the media,” the statement said.

Odekunle’s statement on Monday read: “This is a preliminary reaction of PACAC to the alleged ‘arrest’ of Magu…”

Odekunle said Malami’s earlier memo calling for Magu’s removal and the EFCC’s boss’ invitation to appear before a probe panel over allegations of abuse of office “seem an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent”.