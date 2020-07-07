By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor popularly known as Illbliss has revealed the effect of Coronavirus on celebrities.

In a tweet the rapper shared, he stated that most entertainers are now broke as they blew their “lean change on jewellery, rented terrace houses, sneakers and drugs.”

Illbliss added that COVID-19 has now shown those who saved for a rainy day.





He tweeted; “Don’t be fooled kid. Most of these cats are dead broke. They blew their lean change on jewellery, rented terrace houses, sneakers and drugs. Covid is a bastard. Now we know who saved for the rainy day.”