American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart clocked 41 on July 6th 2020, he shared the moment with his family on a yacht.

His wife Eniko Parish shared some pictures of herself with Kevin and their kids with her baby bump and penned the caption below:

Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and began his career by winning several amateur comedy competitions at clubs

Eniko wrote:





Today was a good day!

The second pic , i couldn’t help myself.. 😂

#MORELIFE🤍

HAPPY BIRTHDAY babe! 🎉

i took a trip down memory lane this morning and gathered jus a few photos from over the years of us celebrating you! Woo! We def got some time in! LOL! You’ve gotten better, older, & wiser over the years. I loved u then and love more of the man that you’ve become. We’ve shared so many memorable moments together..looking forward to celebrating another 10+ years/lifetime LIVING, LAUGHING, & LOVING with you on your birthday!💋✨

Kevin Hart also penned the note below:

So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41….I’m lucky to be alive. There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that’s not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation….God is great!!!! Thank you….Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh