Movie star Nse Ikpe Etim took to social media to display pictures of her natural hair which she threaded, while also rocking an African print.

The 45 year old Nollywood actress in a statement disclosed that she needs a Yoruba name for her new look and her fans suggested some for her.

Etim came into limelight in 2008 for her role in a movie titled Reloaded. The Akwa Ibom native was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs.





“I need a yoruba name. 🤔😉

Thanks @itshelenpaul for my iro and buba. 😘😘” she captioned her photo.

In 2019 the multiple award winning actor had her womb removed due to a life threatening condition. Read the story below.

Nse was born on 21 October 1974 in Lagos. She attended Awa Nursery School and Command Primary School in Kaduna State and furthered her studies at St Louis College, Jos, and the Federal Government Colleges in Jos and Ilorin.

Etim is the first of six children. She got her first degree in Theater Arts from the University of Calabar.

The actor married her childhood friend Clifford Sule on 14 February 2013 at a Lagos registry. They held a traditional wedding ceremony in her hometown in Akwa Ibom State and Lagos State.