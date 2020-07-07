Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that it is unlikely for former player Neymar Jr to return to Barca from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, who now plays for PSG left Camp Nou in a world-record €222million deal back in 2017.

A return to Barcelona – where he won eight major trophies across four seasons – has long been mooted.

However, Bartomeu thinks such a move would be hard to pull off in the current climate as Europe’s elite clubs adjust their plans due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.





“Such an operation is unlikely because the situation of all the clubs in Europe is very difficult,” Bartomeu told RAC 1