Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has named former Minister for Education Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his presidential running mate ahead of the country’s general election in December, an announcement said.

“The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress this afternoon, unanimously endorsed the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate for the December 2020 election,” Mahama posted on his Facebook page after a meeting with party officials.

He described the former education minister as “a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model.

“The former educationist became the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in 2008, making her the first female Vice-Chancellor of any public university in the country.





In January 2013, Mahama nominated her as the minister for education, a position she held until January 2017 when the current government took over power.

Although other smaller parties have selected female vice-presidential candidates for past elections, this is the first time one of the two biggest parties has nominated a female for its running mate slot in the country.