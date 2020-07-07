By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff, Kwara State Government House as “sad and unfortunate news.”

The President stated this as he joins All Progressives Congress (APC), government and people of Kwara State in mourning the death of a “dedicated public officer”.

Logun died in Ilorin on Tuesday afternoon from COVID-19 complications.





However, President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu said Logun’s “death comes at a time his services were greatly needed by the party and government as part of our rebuilding efforts.’’

He said, “I just received the sad and unfortunate news on death of Alhaji Logun, a successful industrialist and consummate public intellectual. He was a passionate member of our party, APC, who worked for its progress at state and national levels.

While condoling with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, State Executive Council, and Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the President prayed that Allah will forgive the soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

He also prayed that God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.