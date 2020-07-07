The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd) on Tuesday led other members of the commission on inspection tour of electoral offices in various Local Government Councils of the State.

Speaking during the on-the spot assessment of the Commission facilities, the Commission’s Chairman who was represented by one of the Commissioners, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi said the inspection was imperative to ascertain the functionality of the offices and equipment as part of the preparation for the next year’s Local Council poll.

According to her, the inspection was also a fact-finding visit that would enable the Commission to generate a comprehensive report on the physical state of the offices at the Local Government headquarters.

She appealed to the authorities of the Local Governments who were yet to provide the Commission with conducive and accessible office accommodation to urgently do so.





“Our electoral materials and equipment are very sensitive, you are expected to provide us with secured accommodation that is congenial for operational efficiency,” she remarked.

Phillips assured that the LASIEC was poised to institutionalize sustainable electoral process in Lagos State and that the Commission was working tirelessly on revised guidelines that would reflect how it could successfully conduct elections in the present reality of COVID-19 pandemic, if the situation persisted beyond this year.

“As election managers, we are currently exchanging notes with INEC, other countries around the world, States in Nigeria who are successfully conducting elections in COVID-19 pandemic era.

“The revised document will address the health and safety of voters and election personnel, election planning, voters education, electoral participation and Stakeholders engagement,” she said.

Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Sinatu Bandele Fadipe, stressed the need for fortified offices to ensure the safety of LASIEC personnel and equipment.

Other Commissioners on the tour include; Mrs. Sekinat Famakinwa- Tijani, Mr, Fasu Ayedun, Prof. Olatunde Gabriel Babawale and Dr. Noah Lawal-Jinadu.

The first phase of the inspection tour took the Commission members to Eti-Osa, Iru/ Victoria Island, Lagos Mainland, Yaba, Ikeja, Onigbongbo, Ojodu, Oshodi/Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Alimosho, Igando/ Ikotun and Egbe/ Idimu. The tour continues to other Local Government and Council Development Areas.