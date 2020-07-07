Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday served impeachment notice on the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi on allegation of gross misconduct.
Ajayi has been in running battle with the Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu and had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Reports had it that 14 lawmakers supported the impeachment of the deputy governor
There was, however, heavy security presence at the Ondo State House as the lawmakers were holding plenary.
The Nation reports that the lawmakers had resumed from recess on June 6th and placed an advertorial calling on members to resume sitting.
To however stall any impeachment move, Ajayi rushed to an Abuja High Court where he filed a suit seeking to stop the impeachment proceeding and enforced his fundamental right of association.
Other defendants in the suit were the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun.
