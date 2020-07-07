The Chief of Staff to Kwara State government, Alh Adisa Logun has died.

According to Vanguard, he died in Ilorin on Tuesday afternoon.

The late Chief of Staff in his late 70s was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Monday evening after complaining about serious health complications before he eventually died yesterday.

The cause of his death is still unknown at press time.





Late Adisa Logun was appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in 2019 as his Chief of Staff shortly after his swearing-in on May 29, 2019.