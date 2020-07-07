By Isa Isawade

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Hammed Lawal, to three months imprisonment.

Lawal was found guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.





According to a release signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, Lawal’s fate was sealed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 when the judge held that the Commission successfully proved a case of impersonation of one Joy Williams against him.

Following the defendant’s guilty plea, EFCC’s Counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Apart from the three months jail term, the convict is also to restitute the sum of $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars ) to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and forfeit his Apple iPhone X to the Federal government.