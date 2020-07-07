Governor Hope Uzodimma-led government has given out 27 Ambulances to each of the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State to assist them to deal with issues affecting the health of their people.

Presenting the Ambulances to the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 27 LGAs of Imo State, the Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku reiterated the belief that health is wealth.

“Government has tried to show that it is going to do everything possible to ensure that the health of the people is taken very seriously, the Deputy Governor said.

He maintained that health is one of the cardinal projects of Uzodimma’s administration.





Prof. Njoku noted: “The government has just started with giving out the 27 ambulances to each of the 27 LGAs in the State as a measure towards ensuring that each one of them will respond to any health challenges in their respective LGAs.

“That every Imo person who has health challenge will be able to call in and once the LGA is identified the ambulance of the LGA will take off directly from the location of the challenge and then take the person to the health care system that will take care of the sick person.”

According to the Deputy Governor, “this is very novel and very new in Imo State and is one we hope will be very well managed.”

He appealed to the Interim Management Committee Chairmen to take care of the vehicles, make sure that the vehicles meet their specific assignments and do the job they are meant for.”

In the vote of thanks, the Chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Mr Willie Okoliogwo thanked the state Government for her benevolence and pledged on behalf of his colleagues that the vehicles will surely be made to do the job they are meant to do.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Barr. Emeka Agbo, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief of Protocols and Passages to the Governor, Barr. Chinedu Mbakwe-Obi and other members of the State expanded Executive Council.