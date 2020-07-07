By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted tot suspension acting chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, calling on the Federal government to place Magu on watch-list.

Magu was suspended after facing probe by a presidential panel for living above his means, fraternising with corrupt persons, diversion of recovered funds, insubordination and many others.

Fayose stated this on Tuesday via Twitter drawing the attention of the public to September 2018 when the EFCC directed that he (Fayose) should be placed on watch-list while still in office.





He wrote, “Just as Magu directed that I be placed on ‘Watch-list’ even when I had immunity as a sitting gov, Magu too must be placed on watch-list so that he won’t run away,” Fayose wrote.

“EFCC, DSS, Customs, Police, Immigration, Army, Navy, Air Force, others, over to you. What goes around comes around,” he added.

