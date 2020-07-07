Lagos born Nigerian video vixen, model and actress Beverly Osu has shared a mind blowing detail about women that might be shocking g to hear.

We dlo not know what informed her statement, but the 27 year old took to her timeline to write on a post that girls are either bisexual or bipolar.

Check on it…

💊Every Girl is Bi , just got to figure out if it’s Polar or Sexual.👅





#beverlysays

Beverly participated in the 8th season of Big Brother Africa and won Model of the Year at the 2011 Dynamix All Youth Awards.

Osu who is originally from Delta State received her first movie role and was featured in the movie titled Curse Of The Seven.

BI Sexual Means: sexually attracted not exclusively to people of one particular gender; attracted to both men and women.

While Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking, and behavior. According to Wikipedia, People who have bipolar disorder can have periods in which they feel overly happy and energized and other periods of feeling very sad, hopeless, and sluggish.