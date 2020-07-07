Nollywood actor Ego Boyo took to her social media page to share a word of inspiration with her followers, urging them not to give up.

Boyo is a movie producer known for her role as Anne Haastrup in the late 80s soap, Checkmate. The 51 year old was the 60th president of International Women Society, an independent, non-political, non-governmental and non-profit organisation founded in 1957.

In a statement, she wrote:

“The obstacles that are in your way aren’t meant to stop you. They’re designed to point the way to a new route, new possibilities, and new doorways.”



