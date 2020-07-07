Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who recovered after being infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year, has revealed three things to do during the pandemic.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, disclosed in March that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia for a film shoot.

The 63-year-old actor in an interview with Reuters Television mentioned that one must wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distance to prevent the virus.

“At the very least, three tiny things (are) in everybody’s wheelhouse, if you choose to do them,” Hanks, 63, said in a recent interview with Reuters Television.





“Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can’t do that, I don’t have much respect for you,” Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” compared the measures to steps that drivers take to operate a car safely.

“If you drive a car, you’ve got to use your turn signal, not drive too fast and avoid pedestrians”.

“Whether or not we like it, we’re all in this together,” he added.

Hanks also stated that he does not hold much respect for people who decline to practice precautions such as wearing a mask in public.

Currently, the United States of America leads the world in coronavirus deaths and infections.