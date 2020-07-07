By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded 503 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,789.

The NCDC published the new cases via its Twitter handle on Tuesday with Lagos, Ondo and Edo leading.

Lagos tops the chat with 153 new cases.





Ondo, which recorded 18 new infections on Monday moved up to 76, while Edo rakes in 54b new infections.

Others are FCT-41 Enugu-37 Rivers-30 Benue-24 Osun-20 Kaduna-15 Kwara-13 Abia-9 Borno-8 Plateau-6 Taraba-5 Ogun-3 Kano-3 Kebbi-2 Nasarawa-2 Bayelsa-1 Gombe-1.”

