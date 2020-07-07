Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed Monday that she has contracted the coronavirus, as her state and other southern states recorded spikes in cases.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, the 60th mayor of the city, tweeted Monday afternoon.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Georgia’s Department of Health reported Monday that there were 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 2,878 confirmed deaths as the numbers continue to rise.





The explosion in figures followed Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the state economy, earlier than he should have.

Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224 new cases a day, according to Atlanta’s NBC News television affiliate.

Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 935.

Florida, Texas and Arizona have also reported spikes oin cases.