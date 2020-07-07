Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro: coronavirus status confirmed as positive

By Agency Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday announced on live TV that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It came back positive,” Bolsonaro said, donning a mask.

Bolsonaro , 65, took a test on Monday after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, including fever.


His diagnosis comes three days after he had lunch at home of the US ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman in capital Brasilia.

Earlier, his office had issued a statement saying he was in good health after he underwent a lung scan.

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendation,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, and has been seen in public neither wearing a mask nor adhering to social distancing norms.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country, with over 1.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 65,000 deaths.