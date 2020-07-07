Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magu is facing probe and allegation of fraud.

The EFCC boss is currently facing the presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations leveled against him.

The panel grilled Magu for hours on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was taken into police custody.





Sources in the presidency, quoted by BBC Hausa Service and The Punch, confirmed Magu’s suspension by the president.

According top government source, it is commonsensical that when an investigation of this nature was ongoing, “you don’t allow the person being investigated to keep the keys of the office for which he is being investigated.

“This is because if he keeps the keys, there can be a kind of tampering with documents or evidence.”

The source added that it was not logical and that it was even undemocratic to allow such to happen.

As at the time of filing this report, the presidency was yet to issue an official report regarding Magu’s suspension.