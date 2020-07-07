By Isa Isawade

The Federal lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Tolu Akande-Sadipe, has paid the second tranche of her N25 million TASK scholarship scheme for indigent students.

Her Special Assistant, Media, Olamilekan Olusada, said on Tuesday that the “payment is the second tranche of the year 2019/2020 session for twenty indigent students.

The beneficiaries were all drawn from communities in the Oluyole Federal Constituency, in Oyo state.





Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, who is the chairperson House of Representative Committee on Diaspora, in a bid to fulfil her campaign promises launched the N25 Million Naira scholarship immediately after her election to the 9th Assembly.

The cholarship beneficiaries were selected on merit and each student was graded according to the cumulative average of their academic standings and entry essay.

Akande-Sadipe in December 2019 flagged off scholarship scheme at her constituency office, where the first set of beneficiaries were awarded dummy cheques.

Payments to beneficiaries were transferred to each recipient’s bank account.

The money covers the balance of their tuition fee and incidental expenses for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Akande-Sadipe has also initiated steps to commence the request for applications for new set of beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“The reason I believe so passionately in providing opportunities such as this, is that education has the potential to transform our nation, thereby creating progress and growth.

“Every citizen is a pillar of the nation and every nation rests on billions of such pillars. The more educated the pillars are, the stronger the nation’s foundation would be.

“It’s my desire that few of you someday may become legislators like me or even the Governor of Oyo State. Stay focused and committed, the sky is the limit”, she is quoted by the statement.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olalere Ololade, thanked the lawmaker through his twitter handle: @granitolamide saying, “Good Afternoon everyone on this platform.

“My sincere appreciation and gratitude goes to Honourable Tolulope Akande Sadipe for fulfilling her promise she made when she awarded us scholarship worth #100,000 on Dec 1, 2019.

“I have received the #100,000 for the first year of the scholarship scheme.”