By Okafor Ofiebor

The tragic death of a beautiful Nigerian lady has just been reported on social media. The lady, identified as Ada suffered severe burns due to explosion caused by her cellphone while answering a call close to her cooking gas.

It was difficult to pin down the actual place and time the tragic incident happened To Ada.

However, friends of the deceased took to Facebook to share photos of her burns after the incident, just as they prayed for her to survive.





Unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse and she died.

The sad news of her death was shared on 4th July on Facebook by Okechukwu Christabel Chetanwa. Christabel went on to warn people to desist from answering phone calls near a cooking gas.