By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has stated that she would be at least a million dollars richer if the Nigerian film industry had better structures in place.
The Tinsel-star said this on Sunday when she shared a picture of herself making what looks like ‘amala’ on Instagram.
“It just reoccurred to me that, I have been working my ass off since before *I even became an adult *doing honest work ooooh ( if not that Nollywood is the way it is, somebody will have millions of dollars by now
“But the society only recognizes and appreciates fully dressed women who are married (some with hidden dirty lives by the way) Then, why is that people just naturally assume that sexy females who are comfortable with their sexuality are promiscuous?” she asked.
