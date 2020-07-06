Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said there is no single road contractor of Igbo extraction in the state.

He was responding to the allegation by the former Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, accusing him of pampering his in-laws with contracts.

Betty, Akeredolu’s wife is from Imo State.

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, who issued a rebuttal on Akeredolu’s behalf, said documentations relating to contracts execution were not hidden.





“This is far from the truth. Aside the temptation to dismiss this unsubstantiated claim by the facilitators of the imaginary scenario, the fact that such was coming from those whose pervasive acts have hounded them out of government is enough to ignore the story.

“However, it is pertinent to aver that there is no single road contractor of Igbo extraction. Anyone with evidence of such should kindly avail the public of same.

“Documentations relating to contracts execution are not hidden. They are public and therefore, subject to public scrutiny. All road contractors in the State are well known and have nothing to hide.

“Mr. Governor therefore, urges all and sundry to ignore the stories coming from those who thrive on falsehood and fabricated stories to take political decisions.”

Akeredolu said it was the former SSG pervasive acts that hounded him and others out of his administration.