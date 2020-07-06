By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi has said that homosexuality became a crime in Africa after colonial masters introduced Christianity.

The UK-based HIV/LGBT advocate argued that to avoid being biased, one must choose between decolonisation and being homophobic.

Alimi wrote on his Instagram page; ”History 101; not one single African was a Christian before an encounter with the colonisers.





”Homosexuality was not a criminal offence in Africa before the colonisers came. You can’t demand decolonising Africa and be homophobic at the same time. Choose a side.

Bisi Alimi is known to be the first Nigerian to declare his homosexuality on national TV. He is currently on exile as Nigeria’s law frown upon same-sex marriage.