The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence from 4 August and end 5 September.

The Minister of State Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the new dates at the 49th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

“This was the outcome of series of meetings of stakeholders before the date was arrived at”, Nwajiuba said.

“This presents an opportunity for all the states in the country to prepare their schools to accommodate the students coming to sit and write the examinations,’’ Nwajiuba said.





Last week the Chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then, those who can and those who are willing; the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representatives at WAEC and we have, this afternoon, confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September,” the minister added.

According to him, the ministry will publish the local timings for the examinations after a meeting with authorities of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), among other stakeholders.

Nwajiuba disclosed that as soon as WAEC examinations were concluded, the government would take up the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

WASSCE is a standardised test conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for senior secondary school students in the graduating class.