By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian actor, movie director, stuntman, Abbey Abimbola, popularly known as Crackydon has revealed that his well-built body has attracted lots of female fans in Malaysia.

The Osun State indigene who relocated to Malaysia in 2013, has built an impressive career in the Malaysian film industry.

Since he moved to Malaysia, the actor cum producer has conquered the hearts of many movie enthusiasts in no time with his sterling performances in many flicks.





When quizzed on his current project, Abbey said, “Yeah, I am currently working on a new movie ‘Blackout’. The movie features A-list actors.

The movie is well packed and promised to be mind-blowing. Sure the fans can’t wait to see it.” he added.

He revealed that the likes of Segun Arinze, Murphy Afolabi, Ayo Mogaji, Shotayo Shoboa, Toyin Alausa, Eniola Ajao are currently working on the production of the movie.

Before relocating, he featured in several Nollywood movies – Igunnungun Eiye Aye (2003), omo mushin (2010), Sonto Alapata (2009), Ijan Gbara (2005), Adeola Terminator (2006), Alado (2007), Jonanthan (2007) and many others.