Exciting Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has been named in the Team of the Decade by French Ligue 1 club, Nantes.

Fans of the top-tier club participated in an online vote, giving the former Gent forward a starting berth in the right-wing.

This comes as a major accolade for the Nigerian, given that he joined the club on loan from Spanish side, Levante at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

The 24-year-old was this month voted as the club’s player of the season after an impressive campaign that saw him churn out 17 goals contributions (nine goals, eight assists) in 30 competitive outings





The French league has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.