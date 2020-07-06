Agency Report

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said Sunday night that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after he came in contact with a person, who had tested positive.

“I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been with this person and this morning was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” Gunn said in a video on Facebook.

He added that he had not shown many symptoms and felt fine.





The official said he had planned self-quarantine and notified all people he had been in close contact with recently about his testing result.

He also urged residents in the state to do the same if they got infected.

“We need to make sure that we do everything we can to get this past us as quickly as possible,” he said.

Gunn, the presiding officer of the 122-member House, has sometimes worn a mask and sometimes not, according to the Associated Press.

He became speaker of the house in January 2012.