By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday said the Department of State Services, DSS, never arrested the commission’s acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The commission, in a statement said Magu only honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement released by EFCC’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said Magu was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation.





“Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day operatives of the Department of State Services were said to have staged a commando-style raid of the old headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at about noon on Monday to arrest its chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Witnesses told P.M. News that the whole premises in Wuse, Abuja was surrounded by scores of gunmen before the arrest.

“It was so embarrassing”, said a staff of the agency.

Reports said he was arrested over allegations that he owns four properties and that he had been involved with money laundering.