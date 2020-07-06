Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu has charged the new leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, (Lagos State Chapter) to shun social vices.

He also congratulated the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Olalekan Biliaminu Sulaimon-Oba and other executive members of the Council with a charge to them to use their positions to advance the cause of Lagos State Youths.

The congratulatory message of the Commissioner follows the announcement of the newly elected officers to the various positions in the Council after the peaceful conduct of their election on Saturday 4th July, 2020 at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere amidst strict adherence to all Covid19 safety protocols.

The Commissioner advised the new leadership of the State Chapter of the Council to complement the vision of the Ministry and the state government as a whole in order to bequeath the legacy of a Greater Lagos to the Youth.





He advised the newly elected officers to shun all social vices and exemplify good behaviour, especially now that their actions and conduct would be subject to public scrutiny.

While recalling several crisis that has bedeviled the Council in the past years, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the role played by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Transition Committee of the Council who resolved to follow the noble path of peace

He said “the Ministry, over the past five years, made several efforts to resolve the impasse within the Council. These efforts paid off toward the end of year 2019 when peace was brokered, with the eventual inauguration of the Transition Committee to oversee the affairs of the Council.”

He, however, encouraged the new executives to continue to broker peace and guide against issues that could lead to internal crisis within the Council in the interest of the organisation and the entire youths in the State.

Dawodu who stated that the just concluded election will give the Council a new status, enjoined all the candidates who participated in the election to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and accept the result of the election in good faith.

