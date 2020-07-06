Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, has tendered his resignation letter from the cabinet of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, was however silent on why he opted to quit when Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

“I have left Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter effective today,” he told newsmen.

His resignation is coming barely a month after Akeredolu’s Deputy Agboola Ajayi resigned and later defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.





Sources disclosed that Abegunde was nominated to Akeredolu for the appointment as the SSG by Agboola.

Another source said he left the Akeredolu’s administration to contest as a Deputy Governor to one of the All Progressives Congress((APC) Governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham.