By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed that he tested negative twice.

Barely a week ago, the governor revealed in a statewide broadcast that he tested positive for the virus.





He urged residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.

Despite the challenges, he added that the government will continue to sustain the effort to contain the menace.