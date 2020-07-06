By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria after they tested negative.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu had on Sunday announced the discharged of 45 patients after they recovered from the virus.





He said those discharged included 15 female and 16 male, all Nigerians, adding that this brought to 1771, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged so far in Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the patients were discharged from Agidingbi, Onikan, Gbagada, Yaba and LUTH Isolation Centres.

In his words: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 15 female and 16 male, all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1771, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to Physical Distancing and hand hygiene principles for a COVID-19 free Lagos.”