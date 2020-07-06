Professor Samson Ukpabi, a former Secretary to Enugu State Government and former Rector Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, is dead.

Until his death, he was the traditional ruler of Okpanku community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The revered traditional ruler reportedly died on Sunday morning.

He died at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu after a brief illness.

Sources close to the family said that Ukpabi spoke with his family members at about 6:15 am on Sunday before he left for the hospital where he died. He was also said to have attended the burial of his nephew on Saturday.





Ukpabi, a professor of Military History had held many prominent positions in Nigeria. He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology.

He was also the Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu. He equally served as Rector, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.