A Court in Mongolia’s capital Ulan Bator, has sentenced former Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat to six years imprisonment for abuse of power.

The court found him guilty of illegally owning protected areas with special licenses.

It also said that Erdenebat gave privileges to a mining company by abusing power in his capacity as prime minister.

From 2016 to 2017, the 45-year-old served as prime minister of the resource-rich country.





He won a seat in the recent parliamentary elections while he was in custody.