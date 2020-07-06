Egypt witnessed a record of 623 daily recoveries from COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of the recovered cases in the country to 20,726, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,218 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest since June 19, raising the total cases registered since mid-February to 75,253, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Egypt also saw 63 fatalities from coronavirus on Sunday, the least since June 14, increasing the death toll to 3,343, according to the statement.

Megahed emphasized Egypt’s close cooperation with the World Health Organisation regarding the pandemic.





Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Daily infections in the country have been surpassing 1,000 cases since May 28, with a record of 1,774 on June 19.

Egypt resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension, amid a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The North African country has recently lifted a partial nighttime curfew it imposed over the past three months, reopening restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites for tourists, all with limited capacity.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later returned favor by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.

Xinhua/NAN