Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje, said Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will be humiliated in the coming governorship election slated for September 19.

Ganduje, who is the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election, also sent a message to Governor Wike, who holds the same position for PDP.

Ganduje said Governor Wike of Rivers State will be isolated after the election as he vowed to secure victory for APC.

He said, "Governor Obaseki will be humiliated and Governor Wike isolated".





He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in Edo State treasury, hence the support for Godwin Obaseki.

Ganduje made the statement shortly after his 49-member campaign council was inaugurated.

The event took place at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The event was presided over by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni.