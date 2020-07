Operatives of the Department of State Services staged a commando-style raid of the old headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at about noon on Monday to arrest its chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Witnesses told P.M. News that the whole premises in Wuse, Abuja was surrounded by scores of gunmen before the arrest.

“It was so embarrassing”, said a staff of the agency.

Reports said he was arrested over allegations that he owns four properties and that he had been involved with money laundering.





Neither the DSS nor the EFCC has issued a statement.

More later.