By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to claims made by the All Progressive Congress (APC) that some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were affiliated with suspected Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Earlier, APC’s national spokesman, Yekini Nabena, had called on EFCC to investigate links between Hushpuppi and some PDP members.

Before Hushpuppi’s arrest, some PDP chieftains like Dino Melaye, Atiku Abubakar, Yakubu Dogara, and Bukola Saraki were photographed with him and as such APC says they must be investigated for any possible links.





The statement read in part; ”We note that the EFCC has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations.

”However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring.

”PDP leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

”At different times, “Hushpuppi” was been photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate Preident Yakubu Dogara, Dino Melaye and other PDP stalwarts”Nabena said in his statement

Reacting to Nabena’s statement, Dino said he will not be glorifying the party with a response.

He wrote on his Instagram page; ”I will not glorify a religiously lunatic character nor the caretaker party(APC) with a response on Hushpuppy. SDM”